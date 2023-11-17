Grasim Industries share price rises 2%; is the stock buy-worthy after Q2 result?
Motilal Oswal has a buy call on Grasim Industries with a target price of ₹2,380. ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target price of ₹2,332. Technical analyst Jigar S. Patel suggested adding fresh longs above ₹2,000.
Grasim Industries share price rose almost 2 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, November 17. Grasim share price opened at ₹1,943.10 against the previous close of ₹1,941.45 and touched its intraday high of ₹1,975.90, rising 1.8 per cent, in Friday's trade so far.
