Shares of Grasim Industries slipped over a per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard. The stock opened absolutely flat at ₹1,830.50 and quickly slipped over a per cent to ₹1,810. The stock was 0.82 per cent down at ₹1,815.55 around 9:25 am.

Shares of Grasim are up 14 per cent in the last one year against a nearly 12 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Grasim Industries Q1 results: Grasim on Thursday reported a 56.1 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹355.27 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹808.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's standalone revenue from operations fell 14 per cent on year to ₹6,237.55 crores during Q1FY24 from ₹7,253.04 crore in Q1FY23. The stock ended 0.78 per cent lower on BSE on Thursday.

Read more: Grasim Industries Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 56% on year to ₹355.27 crore

Brokerages retain earlier views

Most brokerage firms have maintained their earlier views on the stock after the June quarter earnings.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on Grasim Industries stock with a target price of ₹2,100, implying a 15 per cent upside potential. The brokerage firm observed that Grasim’s margin during the quarter improved led by softening input costs and better efficiencies.

"We maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,100 as we value: (1) its holding in subsidiary companies by assigning a higher HoldCo discount of 40 per cent, (2) standalone business at 7 times EV/EBITDA, and (3) investments into the paints business at one time of investments," said Motilal Oswal.

The company's management expects margins to sustain at the current level, supported by cost efficiencies and change in the product mix even as caustic soda demand is likely to be subdued in the second half of the calendar year (2HCY23) and realization in Q2 is also estimated to be lower than Q1.

"We have assumed VSF’s (viscose staple fibre) profitability to be at ₹13 and ₹19 per kg in FY24 and FY25 respectively. FY23 average profit was at about ₹9/kg (at a decadal low with almost nil profit in the second half) as against an average of ₹22/kg over FY13-22," Motilal said.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management maintained its hold call on the stock but raised the target price to ₹1,881 from ₹1,767 earlier.

Nuvama pointed out that Grasim Industries reported a standalone EBITDA margin of 10.8 per cent, up 440 bps QoQ, in Q1FY24 despite weakness in both the VSF and chemicals businesses.

"Realisations slid in both segments amid low global prices. Factoring in the volatile near-term outlook, we are cutting FY24E/25E EBITDA by 8 per cent each," Nuvama said.

"Despite the earnings cut, we believe Grasim is a value play given (i) the global VSF cycle is at a near-bottom, (ii) holding company discount at the current market price is 44 per cent (versus 35–40 per cent historically), (iii) net debt/EBITDA is likely to be less than two times despite huge capex, and (iv) potential long-term value for the paint segment," said Nuvama.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.