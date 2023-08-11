Grasim Industries share price slips over a per cent after Q1 results; what should investors do?2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Grasim Industries Q1 net profit falls 56 per cent YoY to ₹355.27 crore, revenue down 14 per cent YoY to ₹6,237.55 crore. Brokerages maintain views, Motilal Oswal retains a buy rating with a target price of ₹2,100, and Nuvama Wealth Management maintains a hold call with a target price of ₹1,881.
Shares of Grasim Industries slipped over a per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard. The stock opened absolutely flat at ₹1,830.50 and quickly slipped over a per cent to ₹1,810. The stock was 0.82 per cent down at ₹1,815.55 around 9:25 am.
