Grasim posts strong Q1 but textiles, caustic soda prices cloud outlook

Global caustic soda prices averaged higher at $769/MT in Q1FY23 against $719/MT in Q4FY22, driven by factors such as supply chain disruption and higher energy prices. Domestic caustic soda prices were further supported by a weaker rupee and stable demand. Caustic soda sales at 278,000 tonnes in Q1FY23 grew 17% y-o-y and 2% sequentially with a utilization rate of 89%.

