Grasim Q4 results: Standalone net loss narrows to ₹163 crore, revenue up 32% YoY; declares ₹10 dividend

Grasim Q4 results: Aditya Birla Group flagship company Grasim Industries reported a narrower standalone net loss of ₹163 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with a loss of ₹288 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to ₹11,774 crore from ₹8,926 crore in the same period last year.
Grasim Industries reported a 30.87% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,957.74 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with ₹1,495.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
The company’s total consolidated revenue for FY26 increased 15.42% year-on-year to ₹51,101.11 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Grasim reported a 22% year-on-year rise in EBITDA to ₹8,011 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹6,548 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per the exchange filing.
For the quarter ended March, in the paints business, Grasim reported strong 52% year-on-year revenue growth, significantly outpacing overall industry growth. Its cellulosic fibres segment recorded a 14% rise in revenue, supported by higher volumes and a favourable product mix. Meanwhile, the chemicals business achieved its highest-ever caustic sales volume of 321 KT, up 11% year on year.
Grasim Industries also announced a dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.
“The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share on ₹2 fully paid-up face value, for the year ended 31 March 2026. The total cash outflow on account of the dividend would be ₹681 crore,” said the company in an exchange filing.
According to the exchange filing, the standalone capital expenditure for FY26 amounted to ₹1,980 Cr. Regarding Cellulosic Fibres, the first phase of the 55 KTPA Lyocell capacity expansion project in Harihar is progressing smoothly. Environmental Clearance (EC) has been obtained, detailed engineering is almost finalised, and civil construction has commenced. The plant is scheduled to be operational by the middle of 2027.
Grasim Industries share price today opened at ₹2,937 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹2,986.80, and an intraday low of ₹2,881.65 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock is currently consolidating with a positive bias, with the immediate trading range between ₹2,900 and ₹3,000.
According to Bhosale, a decisive breakout above ₹3,000 could trigger further upside towards the ₹3,200–3,300 zone. On the downside, if the stock slips below ₹2,900, a correction towards ₹2,800 may be seen, which he believes would offer investors a buying opportunity.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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