LIC books partial profit in cement & textile stock that has surged 15% in YTD. Details here

Grasim Industries share price traded higher on Monday amid a muted trend in the Indian stock market. The Aditya Birla Group company is a major cement and textile manufacturer in India, with a market capitalization of more than ₹1.91 lakh crore.

The state-run insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has decreased its shareholding in Grasim Industries during the current quarter.

According to a stock exchange filing, LIC has sold 1,36,67,607 equity shares of Grasim Industries, representing a 2.008% stake in the company, in the open market. Grasim shares were sold between November 23, 2021 to September 10, 2025.

Prior to the transaction, LIC held 6,47,02,813 Grasim shares, totalling 9.507% equity stake. However, its shareholding reduced to 7.499% with 5,10,35,206 shares after September 10, 2025.

LIC Shareholding in Grasim Grasim Industries’ shareholding pattern shows that LIC held 5,53,35,617 equity shares, or 8.13% stake, in the company at the end of June 2025 quarter. LIC’s shareholding in Grasim Industries during the April-June 2025 quarter was reduced from 8.20% stake at the end of March 2025 quarter.

However, as on 31 December 2024, LIC held 5,48,21,526 Grasim Industries shares, or 8.06% stake in the company, while it held 7.94% stake in the September 2024 quarter.

Grasim Share Price Performance Grasim share price has gained over 1% in one month, and has risen 5% in three months. The textile and cement stock has rallied 18% in six months, while it has gained 15% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Grasim shares have remained flat in one year, while it has delivered a multibagger returns of 292% over the past five years.

At 2:10 PM, Grasim share price was trading 0.22% higher at ₹2,807.35 apiece on the BSE.