Grasim Industries gets board approval to raise funds up to ₹4,000 crore via rights issue
Grasim Industries board, on Monday, approved raising funds up to ₹4,000 cr through rights issue to fuel its mega-capex plans
Grasim Industries is set to raise funds up to ₹4,000 crore via rights issue, the Aditya Birla subsidiary announced on Monday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message