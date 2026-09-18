Grauer & Weil share price jumps 11% after key AGM decisions | Details here

Shares of Grauer & Weil (India) jumped over 11% on Friday, 18 September, after shareholders approved a final dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The dividend, equivalent to 50% of the face value of Re 1 per share, was approved at the company’s 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 17 September 2026. The AGM was conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with applicable Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI guidelines.

Umeshkumar More, Chairman of Grauer & Weil, presided over the meeting and confirmed that the required quorum was present in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

During the AGM, shareholders approved the adoption of the company’s standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26, along with the Board’s and auditors’ reports. They also approved the reappointment of Yogesh Samat as a director liable to retire by rotation.

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Rohitkumar More as a Whole-time Director for a term of five years, beginning on 1 April 2027. Yogesh Samat was also reappointed as a Whole-time Director for two years, effective 1 July 2026.

Other resolutions included revisions to the remuneration of Aman More and Yash More, as well as the ratification of remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for FY27.

The statutory and secretarial auditors issued unqualified opinions on the company’s FY26 financial statements, with no qualifications or adverse remarks. Accordingly, the auditor reports were taken as read at the AGM.

The company also facilitated electronic voting through CDSL from 12 September to 16 September 2026, with GMJ & Associates appointed as the scrutinizer. The voting results are expected to be published on the company’s website and the BSE platform.

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Grauer & Weil share price today Grauer & Weil share price today opened at ₹82.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹88.53 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹82.25 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock has been witnessing positive traction for the second consecutive session, with the upmove supported by strong volumes. The stock has also surpassed its June swing high, indicating a price and volume breakout.

According to Bhosale, the momentum could extend further towards ₹98, while ₹81 is seen as a key support level.