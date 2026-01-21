GRE Renew Enertech share price hits 5% lower circuit after listing at discount

GRE Renew Enertech share price was locked-in at 5% lower circuit after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. GRE Renew Enertech IPO listing date was today, 21 January 2026, and the stock was listed on the BSE SME.

GRE Renew Enertech shares were listed at ₹96 apiece, a discount of 8.57% to the issue price of ₹105 per share. The SME stock rose to a high of ₹99 apiece, but gave up gains as selling intensified amid weak sentiment in the broader Indian stock market.

After the debut, GRE Renew Enertech share price fell as much as 13.14% from its IPO price, and 5% from its listing price to ₹91.20 per share on the BSE SME.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO listing price was below Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium. Ahead of the debut, GRE Renew Enertech IPO GMP today was 1%, signalling listing at 1% premium to the issue price.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO Key Details The public issue opened for bidding on January 13, Tuesday, and closed on January 16, Friday, while the IPO allotment status was finalised on January 19, Monday. GRE Renew Enertech IPO listing date is today, January 21, Wednesday, and the GRE Renew Enertech shares got listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹39.56 crore from the book-build issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 37.68 lakh equity shares, sold at GRE Renew Enertech IPO price band of ₹100 - ₹105 per share.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO was subscribed 16.53 times in total. The public issue was booked 14.10 times in the Retail individual investors category, 14.69 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 24.67 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the GRE Renew Enertech IPO registrar.