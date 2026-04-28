Great depression coming? Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki predicts ‘giant crash’ in 2026–27: Here’s his strategy

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has once again stirred debate with a stark warning about a potential market crash between 2026 and 2027, suggesting it could resemble a “Great Depression”-like scenario.

In a recent tweet, he urged investors to rethink how they approach economic downturns, framing crashes not as disasters, but as rare moments to build wealth.

“IN THIS COMING CRASh possibly a Grest Drpression…. Will you be ‘FU’CD UP or LU’CD UP.’ So far….in the crashes of 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, 2022 I got richer not poorer,” Kiyosaki wrote, emphasising his belief that downturns reward prepared investors.

Kiyosaki, best known for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad, pointed out that he personally benefited from past market crashes, including those in 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, and 2022. According to him, each downturn created a window where high-quality assets became available at discounted prices—an opportunity he capitalised on to grow his wealth.

Robert Kiyosaki’s crash strategy Unlike the panic such predictions often trigger, Kiyosaki’s message is rooted in opportunity rather than fear. The core of Kiyosaki’s philosophy is a simple but often difficult principle—buy when others are fearful. He believes that during recessions and market crashes, valuable assets such as real estate, stocks, and commodities are often sold at steep discounts, creating a rare entry point for long-term investors.

“And again in coming giant crash of 2026-27….I plan on growing richer not poorer. I wish the same for you,” he added, reinforcing his conviction that the next downturn will be no different from past cycles.

Kiyosaki further advised investors to prepare in advance so they can act decisively when markets fall. “In a crash, recession, and depression, great assets go on sale. Get richer by purchasing assets on sale,” he said, urging individuals not to be paralysed by fear during volatile periods.

His message also carried a cautionary tone, warning against poor financial decisions during downturns. “Please don’t get FU’CD. Get LU’CD. Take care,” he concluded.

This is not the first time Kiyosaki has predicted a major market correction. Over the years, he has repeatedly warned of economic instability driven by rising debt levels, monetary expansion, and global uncertainties.

Importantly, Kiyosaki’s approach does not rely on timing the market perfectly but on being ready with liquidity and conviction when opportunities arise.

Gold, Silver Predictions Robert Kiyosaki has earlier shared highly bullish projections for precious metals and cryptocurrencies, outlining what he believes could happen in the aftermath of a global financial crisis (GFC). He suggested that a sharp market downturn could trigger a powerful rebound in asset prices, with gold, silver, and digital assets witnessing unprecedented gains.

According to Kiyosaki, gold could surge to $35,000 per ounce, while silver may climb to $200. He also projected that Bitcoin could rally to $750,000 and Ethereum to $95,000 within a year following the next major financial crash.

“When the bubbles go bust, I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop. I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce… Bitcoin will hit $750,000 a coin… Ethereum to be $95,000 a year after crash,” Kiyosaki said, inviting investors to reflect on their own expectations for asset prices after the next GFC.

Who is Robert Kiyosaki? Robert Kiyosaki is an American entrepreneur, investor, and author, best known for his personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad. The book, first published in 1997, has sold millions of copies worldwide and is widely regarded as a cornerstone of modern financial literacy. Kiyosaki advocates for investing in assets such as real estate, businesses, and commodities, while cautioning against excessive reliance on traditional employment income.