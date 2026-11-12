Great Eastern Shipping dividend 2026: Last day to buy today | Check record date, payout amount, history, yield, returns

Great Eastern Shipping dividend 2026: Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company will remain in focus on Thursday, November 12, as today is the last opportunity for investors to buy the stock to qualify for its upcoming interim dividend of ₹14.40 per share. The company has fixed November 13, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

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The company announced the second interim dividend for FY27 on November 6, following a board meeting. The dividend represents a payout of 144% on the face value of ₹10 per equity share. Great Eastern Shipping has also announced that the dividend will be paid on or after December 1, 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping dividend record date and payout date The board of directors of Great Eastern Shipping Company has declared a second interim dividend of ₹14.40 per equity share for FY27.

The company has fixed November 13, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. Since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase Great Eastern Shipping shares by November 12 to qualify for the upcoming dividend.

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The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 13. Investors purchasing the shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for this payout.

The company has stated that the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after December 1, 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping dividend history Great Eastern Shipping has maintained a consistent dividend distribution track record, announcing multiple interim dividends every financial year.

In FY27 so far, the company has declared four interim dividends, including the latest payout of ₹14.40 per share. These include ₹9 per share in February 2026, ₹11.70 in May 2026, ₹14.40 in August 2026 and another ₹14.40 in November 2026.

In FY26, the company distributed dividends of ₹28.80 per share, comprising three interim payouts of ₹9, ₹11.70 and ₹8.10.

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Great Eastern Shipping dividend yield Great Eastern Shipping's latest interim dividend of ₹14.40 per share translates into a dividend yield of approximately 1%, based on its November 11 closing price of ₹1,435.30.

Meanwhile, the company's trailing 12-month dividend yield stands at approximately 2.95%, according to Trendlyne. The calculation factors in dividend payments of ₹42.30 per share over the preceding 12 months.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current market price of the stock and multiplying the result by 100. It fluctuates with changes in the share price and the dividend distributed by the company.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 November

Great Eastern Shipping share price returns Great Eastern Shipping shares have delivered strong returns over the longer term, although the stock has witnessed some profit booking in recent sessions.

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According to the latest available market data, the stock declined 8.68% over the past week and 6.42% over the last month. However, it gained 11.04% over three months and delivered a 29.45% return over one year.

Over longer investment horizons, Great Eastern Shipping shares surged 89.44% over three years and 325.53% over five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.