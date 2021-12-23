Shares of Great Eastern Shipping surged nearly 5% in Thursday's early deals to ₹290 per share on the BSE after the company announced that its board will consider the proposal to buy back the equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled for next week on Monday, December 27.

“..Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting scheduled on Monday, December 27, 2021 shall consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," Great Eastern said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Pursuant to the company’s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for transacting in the securities of the company would remain closed from December 23, 2021 till further notice, it added.

Great Eastern shipping Co. Ltd is India's largest private sector shipping company which is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. Its offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out offshore exploration and production activities, through its subsidiary Greatship (India) Limited.

Great Eastern shares have had a dull ride in the recent bull market rally as the stock is up 8% this year (year-to-date or YTD), whereas in a year's period, the scrip has gained over 14%.

