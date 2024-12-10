Vijay Kedia portfolio: Greaves Cotton shares were under the radar of the Indian stock market bulls as ace investor Vijay Kedia has bought 12 lakh company shares in the name of his company Kedia Securities. Vijay Kedia bought these shares in a bulk deal executed on 9th December 2024 i.e. on Monday. Vijay Kedia bought 12 lakh Greaves Cotton shares paying ₹208.87 apiece. Details of the Vijay Kedia's Greaves Cotton investment is available in the NSE Bulk Deals.

Greaves Cotton share news After this Vijay Kedia's latest news, Greaves Cotton share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹228.40 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹233.65 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, recording an intraday rally of around 9 per cent. While climbing to this intraday high, Greaves Cotton share price touched a new 52-week high.

Vijay Kedia's Greaves Cotton investment details According to the information available in the NSE Bul Deals, Vijay Kedia bought 12 Greaves Cotton shares in a bulk deal executed on Monday, December 9, 2024. He bought these shares in the name of his company, Kedia Securities, paying ₹208.87 apiece. So, Vijay Kediamade a whopping investment of ₹25,06,44,000 or ₹25.06 crore.

According to Greaves Cotton Limited's shareholding pattern for the July to September 2024 quarter, neither Vijay Kedia nor Kedia Securities appears on the list of individual company shareholders. The exchange rule says that a listed company must share the names of each shareholder who owns more than one per cent of the company's total shares.