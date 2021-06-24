Greaves Cotton share price today breached its all-time high of ₹178 that it had made around four years ago on 4th May 2017 and scaled new peak of ₹182.50 — delivering around 50 per cent return to its share holders in the last one month. As per the Greaves Cotton share price history, the stock has moved from ₹130.95 to ₹182.50 per stock levels at NSE) in the last one month. The stock market experts are of the opinion that the rise in Greaves Cotton shares is due to the rising petrol and diesel prices accelerating shift towards electric vehicles. Apart from this, some of the recent central and state government policies have helped the stock move northward. They recommended fresh buyers to buy Greaves Cotton shares as the counter may go up to ₹300 mark in next one year.

Speaking on the reason for rise in the Greaves Cotton share price Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "This sharp rally in Greaves Cotton share price can be attributed to the government's shift towards electric vehicle. In fact, public is also expected to shift towards electric vehicles as petroleum and diesel prices are skyrocketing. The recent Gujarat government decision to incentivise electric vehicle market has also helped the stock to move northward."

Asked about the strategy in regard to those who have Greaves Cotton shares in their portfolio Muidit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Those who hold Greaves Cotton stocks in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹170. The counter is facing hurdle at ₹190 and on the breakage of the hurdle there can some further upside movement in the counter." He advised fresh buyers to buy Greaves Cotton shares at ₹around ₹160-165 mark.

On Greaves Cotton share price target for fresh buyers Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One can buy Greaves Cotton shares at for nine to 12 month target of ₹240 to ₹300. However, fresh buyers are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹144 mark."

