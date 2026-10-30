Greaves Cotton share price: Stock jumps almost 11% despite 81% fall in Q2 profit: What's fuelling rally? Buy or sell?

Greaves Cotton share price jumped nearly 11% on Friday, October 30, after the company reported its September-quarter results.

Greaves Cotton shares rose as investors looked beyond the sharp fall in reported profit and focused on the company's underlying business growth. The profit decline was largely driven by one-off expenses rather than a broad-based slowdown in operations.

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Strong demand across its core businesses, higher revenue and improved operating earnings pointed to continued business momentum. The company's plans to expand overseas, invest in technology and develop higher-value products also helped drive future growth.

Stock Price Trend The stock gained as much as 10.6% to hit the day's high of ₹207.50. However, the stock remained below its 52-week high of ₹272, recorded in July 2026. Its 52-week low stood at ₹120.05 in March 2026.

Greaves Cotton shares have declined 11% in one month and 12% in three months, although they have gained 23% in six months. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 12%.

Greaves Cotton Q2 results: Revenue rises 44%, net profit falls 81% Greaves Cotton reported an 81% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹26 crore in the corresponding period last year. The decline came amid exceptional expenses totalling ₹32.75 crore during the quarter.

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Revenue increased 44.2% year-on-year to ₹1,176 crore from ₹815.5 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 41% to ₹74 crore from ₹52.3 crore. However, the EBITDA margin remained largely unchanged at 6.3%, compared with 6.4% in the year-ago quarter.

The exceptional expenses included ₹12.66 crore related to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd, a material subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. The subsidiary decided not to proceed with the offering amid plans for a rights issue and related regulatory restrictions.

The company also recognised an impairment loss of ₹20.09 crore on goodwill and the brand associated with Bestway Agencies Private Ltd after reassessing their recoverability.

Greaves Cotton said its core businesses recorded 24% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY27 and 20% growth in H1 FY27, reflecting continued momentum across Energy Solutions, Mobility Solutions and Industrial Solutions.

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Greaves Cotton outlines growth strategy and future priorities Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO of Greaves Cotton, said, “Our diversified portfolio enabled us to deliver robust revenue growth while advancing key strategic initiatives across Energy Solutions, Mobility Solutions and Industrial Solutions.”

As per the firm, the firm would continue advancing its GREAVES.NEXT strategy by strengthening its core businesses, expanding customer reach and accelerating product development across Energy Solutions, Mobility Solutions and Industrial Solutions.

The company plans to expand its international presence and invest in technology, exports, engineering capabilities and customer-centric innovation to develop higher-value solutions.

Going forward, Greaves Cotton will prioritise margin recovery, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation. It aims to enhance product differentiation and value addition through greater engineering content, stronger innovation capabilities and expansion into higher-value applications.

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The company will also focus on translating growth momentum into stronger earnings, improved return ratios and long-term shareholder value.

Should you buy? According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, Greaves Cotton has witnessed a sharp recovery in the latest session, gaining nearly 8.5% and closing at ₹202.78.

“From a technical perspective, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day moving average ( ₹200.99) and 200-day EMA ( ₹196.38), indicating some improvement in the near-term trend. The daily RSI has recovered to 52.63 after recently approaching oversold territory, suggesting a revival in buying momentum. However, the MACD remains in negative territory, indicating that the recovery still requires confirmation. Additionally, the Ichimoku cloud may act as an overhead resistance zone. The ₹196–190 zone remains an important support area, while ₹210–220 could pose resistance. We recommend a cautious approach and avoiding aggressive fresh buying until sustained strength emerges,” he suggested.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.