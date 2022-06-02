The company has claimed it be one of the largest single tranche growth capital investments in the Indian E2W / E3W sector. The initial investment will be of $ 150 million ( ₹1,160 crore) for a 35.8% stake on a fully diluted basis in Greaves Electric Mobility. Post money equity value for the EV subsidiary will be of $419 million ( ₹3,238 crore).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}