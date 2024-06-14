Greed & Fear: Chris Wood cuts weight in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank; adds infra to India long-only portfolio
Chris Wood of Jefferies has introduced the Infrastructure theme in the portfolio with a 4 percent weightage. To accommodate the new inclusion, he has reduced weights in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank by 1 percentage point each and Axis Bank by 2 percentage points.
Now that Narendra Modi has taken oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third straight term and the markets have recovered from the initial shock of BJP not securing a majority on its own, Chris Wood of Jefferies in his latest edition of the Greed & Fear report has made some changes to its India long-only portfolio.
