Greed & Fear: Correction on cards? Foreign investors may no longer be overweight on Indian equities, says Chris Wood
Indian market's outperformance makes foreign investors cautious, prompting a potential shift in sentiment, says Chris Wood.
The relative outperformance of Indian equities compared to other markets may make foreign investors cautious, said Chris Wood in his latest edition of the Greed & Fear report.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started