Greed and Fear index: Chris Wood adds Bharti Airtel, reduces weights in RIL, HDFC Bank; check latest changes
The Greed and Fear index has seen changes in its India long-only portfolio and the global long-only portfolio. An investment in Bharti Airtel will be introduced in the India long-only portfolio with a 3 percent weight. This will be paid for by shaving the investment in RIL.
The Indian market has shed around 0.3 percent in February amid a lack of cues so far post the Interim Budget and as RBI held rates (as expected).
