Greed & Fear: Global funds now paying more attention to India, says Wood; remains bullish on growth
Global funds are now beginning to pay more attention to Indian market, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in his latest Greed & Fear report. This is because the market now has 30 companies with a market capitalisation of over $25 billion, it informed.
