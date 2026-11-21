Greed and Fear Report: Jefferies’ global head of equity strategy Christopher Wood has increased his exposure to Indian equities for the second time in less than three weeks, taking the country’s allocation in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio to 15%. The latest adjustment came as global artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks faced a sharp sell-off, prompting renewed questions about the sustainability of the massive investments being made in the technology sector.

Wood raised India's portfolio weight by one percentage point and reduced Taiwan's allocation by an equal measure. The move followed another significant change earlier in November, when he increased India's weighting by two percentage points to 14%, while cutting exposure to South Korea and Taiwan by one percentage point each.

The successive changes mark a shift in Wood's positioning towards India after a period when the rally in semiconductor stocks had strengthened the appeal of North Asian markets.

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His latest move also comes against a backdrop of growing uncertainty over whether the AI investment cycle is approaching a peak or merely undergoing a temporary correction.

In his weekly investor note, GREED & fear, Wood pointed to the disconnect between market concerns about AI spending and the evidence available on the ground.

"Financial markets continue to act like the AI capex cycle has peaked in spite of a lack of any compelling evidence as yet of any such development on the ground. GREED & fear will continue to assume for now that the market signal is the correct one where the only issue is whether this is the peak of the cycle or a mid-cycle correction," Wood wrote.

Chris Wood's portfolio changes: India allocation rises from 12% to 15% Wood's November revisions have increased India's allocation by a cumulative three percentage points, taking it from 12% to 15% in less than three weeks.

Wood had already tilted the portfolio further towards India earlier this month, raising its allocation to 14% from 12% by adding two percentage points. The increase was funded by reducing South Korea's and Taiwan's allocations by one percentage point each. As a result, India moved to an overweight position against its 12% share in the MSCI benchmark, while both North Asian markets continued to remain underweight. The latest changes also highlighted a shift in Wood's investment stance. Earlier in 2026, he had increased exposure to North Asian technology stocks as semiconductor shares rallied.

The changes indicate a reversal from the earlier preference for North Asian markets that had benefited from the global semiconductor and AI rally. The latest portfolio adjustment, however, does not mean Wood has concluded that AI investment has already peaked. His comments underline the uncertainty surrounding the cycle: markets are increasingly behaving as though spending has reached its high point, even though there is not yet compelling evidence of an actual slowdown.

The distinction between a peak and a mid-cycle correction is central to Wood's assessment. If the current weakness proves temporary, the AI investment cycle could continue. If it marks a peak, however, markets may need to reassess valuations and the exposure of portfolios heavily concentrated in companies benefiting from AI-related spending.

Wall Street sell-off deepens as AI valuation concerns persist The portfolio changes came as global technology stocks remained under pressure. Wall Street declined for a sixth consecutive session, with Anthropic's strong stock market debut failing to ease concerns about elevated AI valuations and debt-financed technology spending.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.25% to close at 23,879.20, despite having risen as much as 2% during the trading session. The S&P 500 dropped 2.02% to settle at 7,175.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.19%, or 1,101.11 points, to 49,097.06. The Dow last closed below the 50,000 mark in June.

The continued weakness in global equities has raised questions about the durability of the AI-led market rally, particularly as investors reassess the valuations of companies associated with the theme and the scale of spending required to build AI infrastructure.