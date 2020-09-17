Greedy global equities give a thumbs-down to US Fed, eye more stimulus

The US Federal Reserve has said that it would keep interest rates low at least until 2023. Ideally, prospects of lower rates for a prolonged time period should have led to more buying in equities.

But that was not the case on Thursday. Asian equity markets ended in the red and European stocks began Thursday's session on a negative note. US equities too seemed to give a cold shoulder to the Fed.

“That interest rates would remain low for a prolonged period, was already baked-in by the market. Increasingly, the view among global investors is that the fiscal response to tackle the pandemic has been comparatively laid-back. Investors feel more fiscal firepower is required to bring the economy back on track, than monetary measures. Powell’s comments have confirmed this view, raising expectations of more stimulus," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage firm requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank still had many tools to manage the crisis. But certain areas of the US economy will continue to struggle in the absence of more stimulus.

“So, markets always want more. And while risk assets might love the intravenous drip of monetary stimulus, it is time to focus on policies that the real economy needs, and for that, Powell is dead right, its time for Congress to step up to the plate," Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING said in his blog on 17 September.

The hope of more stimulus from the government has only increased after President Donald Trump in a tweet urged the Republicans to embrace a larger coronavirus stimulus package. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law by Trump on 27 March, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package aims to protect the US economy from the after-effects of the coronavirus crisis.

“US equities sold off badly yesterday (Wednesday), perhaps as a sell-the-fact reaction to the FOMC meeting," said John Hardy, head of forex strategy at Saxo Bank.

Trump indicated that he would like to arrive at a consensus with the Democrats over the size of the stimulus, Hardy said. “He (Trump) and his party will need to do so very soon to make any impact on the economy and sentiment ahead of the US election on 3 November," Hardy said in a note to clients on 17 September.

The hope is that with an election looming, Trump would want to sign off on a large package to please Americans. With that on the horizon, investors are unlikely to be impressed by Powell's accommodation.

