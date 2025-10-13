Green energy stock Servotech Power gets 2.58 MW solar project from Indian Railways. Details here

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power Systems hogged the limelight in trade on Monday, October 13, following the announcement of an order win from the Indian Railways. The small-cap green energy stock announced bagging a 2.58MW order from the South Eastern Railway.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Company has secured a prestigious order from South Eastern Railway for a 2.58MW solar rooftop project in Ranchi Division," Servotech Renewable Power Systems announced in an exchange filing today.

The order involves execution of the on-grid rooftop solar PV project, including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar panels of different capacities across multiple railway sites in the Ranchi Division, the release added. The timeline for the said order execution is 12 months.

Speaking of the project, Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Renewable Power System, said, “We are honoured to once again work with the Indian Railways in their journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. This project further reinforces the trust that Indian Railways has placed in Servotech Renewable’s expertise and execution capabilities. We will be leveraging our innovation in high-performance solar technology to help the South Eastern Railway to not just meet its sustainability goals, but to set a new standard for clean energy adoption across the entire transport sector and support them in their continued efforts toward a green energy transition.”

This is the second award bagged by the company in a span of two weeks. At the end of September, it received a contract from Northern Central Railway's Agra division for the 3MWp solar rooftop project.

This project, worth ₹13 crore, has to be executed by the renewable energy company in a span of 9 months from the issuance of the LoA.

Servotech Power Share Price Trend Despite the order win, shares of Servotech Renewable Power System traded with cuts, tracking the weak trends in the Indian stock market today.

Servotech Renewable Power System's share price dropped as much as 2.2% to ₹125.21 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). So far in 2025, the small-cap stock has lost 25% of its value.

As of 1.50 pm, Servotech Power stock price was at ₹126.24, down 1.4%.