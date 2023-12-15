Markets
Green energy stocks to profit from the end of the oil age
Equitymaster 5 min read 15 Dec 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Summary
- Companies transforming themselves from fossil fuel-based power producers to green energy storage giants are also ones to watch out for
In 2014, oil prices suddenly halved from over $100 a barrel. A study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had then concluded that oil prices could stay lower for longer, citing supply-side factors such as the emergence of shale gas and new automotive technologies. In recent years, green energy initiatives have proved IMF's assumptions true.
