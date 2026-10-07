Green Infra stock hits 5% upper circuit after ₹615 crore order | Do you own?

Infra stock informed the Indian exchanges about the receipt of an order of 615.76 crore from MSEDCL

Asit Manohar
Published7 Oct 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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The infra stock is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.
The infra stock is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.(Photo: AI-generated for educational purposes only)

Circuit-to-circuit stock: Amid muted trends on Dalal Street, some stocks are still trading green with sizeable gains during the intraday session on Wednesday. Swastika Infra shares are one of them. The infra stock is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. As the name suggests, it has hit 5% upper circuit during the Wednesday session.

The green infra company has informed the Indian exchanges about the receipt of an order of 615.76 crore from MSEDCL. After the exchange filing, bulls lash on the green infra stock, leading to no sellers available for the stock.

Circuit-to-circuit stock | Close to 52-week high

Swasatika Infra share price today opened with an upside gap at 209.80 apiece on the NSE and hit an intraday high of 210.13 apiece. While climbing to this intraday high, the circuit-to-circuit stock hit the 5% upper circuit and came close to its 52-week high of 220.50, achieved on 1st October 2026.

Swaastika Infra 615 crore order news

The green infra company informed the exchanges on Wednesday about the receipt of 615.76 crore order, saying, “Swastika Infra Limited, one of the leading EPC player in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Renewable sector, has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) worth approximately 615.76 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the Development of Distribution Infrastructure & System Strengthening works at Bhandup Zone, Maharashtra.”

This is the largest single order in Swastika Infra’s history – a landmark win equivalent to approximately 1.2 times the Company’s FY26 revenue of 504 crores, providing substantial execution visibility by materially strengthening its order pipeline post equity fund raise of ~ 130 crores in its recently concluded IPO. Following this win, the Company’s unexecuted order book stands at ~ 1,400 crores, with presence across 9 states, creating a stronger platform for sustained revenue growth and geographical expansion.

This order marks further expansion of Swastika Infra’s geographical footprint and strengthening its position as a multistate power infrastructure EPC player with operations across 9 states.

Maharashtra is among India’s leading power-consuming states and, consequently, attracts high investment in the Power T&D sector. Entry into the state is therefore of strategic significance for the Company, both for its long-term growth and for building its credentials in a large, investment-intensive Power T&D ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).

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