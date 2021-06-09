Green junk bonds may not deliver green results

Issuance of green bonds hit a record $270 billion last year and is on pace to exceed that amount in 2021, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative. The share of below investment-grade bonds was an estimated 3.2% in the first quarter of 2021, but is growing fast, up from 2.5% for all of last year and 1.2% in 2019, according to an analysis by Sustainable Research & Analysis of data from Dealogic.