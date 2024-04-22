Greenhitech Venture share price lists with stellar gains of 90% ,at ₹95 a piece on the BSE SME
Greenhitech Venture share price lists with stellar gains of 90%, at ₹95 a piece on the BSE SME. The IPO had opened for subscription on April 12, 2024 and closed on April 16, 2024
Greenhitech Venture share price saw a stellar listing on the BSE SME as it opened at ₹95, indicating strong 90% listing gains for the Investors
