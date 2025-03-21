Greenlam Industries, Gamco, and Roni Households shares are likely to attract investor attention as all three stocks are set to trade ex-bonus today.

Greenlam Industries bonus issue The board of Greenlam Industries, in late January, approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. This means the company will issue one free share for every one share held by shareholders as of the record date.

According to exchange data, this is the company's first-ever bonus share issue. While Greenlam has previously issued dividends and conducted a stock split, it had never issued bonus shares before. The company had earlier split its shares from ₹5 to ₹1.

"We wish to inform you that the company has fixed Friday, March 21, 2025, as the record date for determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1 (Rupee 1/-) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1 (Rupee 1/-) each," said Greenlam Industries.

Gamco bonus issue On February 21, the company received board approval to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 5:4, according to a Thursday filing with the BSE.

"The company has fixed Friday, March 21, 2025, as the record date for determining the members eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:4, i.e., 5 (five) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for every 4 (four) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each," Gamco said in its exchange filing.

Roni Households bonus issue Roni Households, a company engaged in plastic granules and plastic household products, approved a bonus equity share issue in an EGM on February 19. The bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will receive 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share.

The company has fixed March 21 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the bonus allotment.