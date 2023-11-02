Greenlam Industries stock spikes nearly 30% in four sessions; should you pick the shares now?
Following strong Q2FY24 earnings, Sharekhan retains 'buy' call on Greenlam Industries with a target price of ₹640. Nuvama Professional Clients Group maintains 'hold' rating with a target price of ₹545.
Greenlam Industries, one of the world's top three laminate manufacturers, has seen its stock surge by nearly 30% in the past four trading sessions, climbing from ₹411 apiece to ₹534.50 apiece. In the previous trading session, the stock hit an all-time high of ₹572.45. This sharp uptick in shares was attributed to the company's robust performance in Q2FY24.
