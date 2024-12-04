New Delhi, Homegrown Greenzo Energy and France-based EODev have partnered to market hydrogen fuel cell power generators in India and Nepal.

A hydrogen fuel cell generator is a device that produces electricity and heat by combining hydrogen and oxygen in an electrochemical reaction.

"Greenzo Energy has joined forces with France's EODev to introduce EODev’s hydrogen fuel cell power generator GEH2® equipped with Toyota technology to India and Nepal," the company said in a joint statement.

Greenzo Energy will not only distribute EODev’s zero-emission generators but also provide maintenance services, targeting high-demand sectors such as agriculture, telecom, and transportation.

By replacing conventional diesel generators, these scalable, emission-free alternatives align with India’s mission to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

This long-term partnership includes provisions for the local assembly of EODev products by Greenzo Energy.

Sandeep Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India Ltd said, "We are proud to partner with EODev to bring their Toyota fuel cell power hydrogen generators to South Asia. We were chosen after a rigorous evaluation process, highlighting our deep technical expertise, extensive network, thorough understanding of the product, and proven capability in delivering efficient maintenance operations."

"We are projecting a business potential of USD 10 million in the first year of operations, this venture will meet India’s increasing demand for clean energy solutions," he said.

Jérémie Lagarrigue, CEO, EODev, said, "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our expansion into this key market, where clean and reliable energy solutions are crucial to addressing the challenges of the energy transition. We have full confidence in Greenzo’s expertise to promote and support the deployment of our technologies across India, and we look forward to working together towards a more sustainable future."

Greenzo Energy is an integrated green hydrogen energy solutions provider. It develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure, to deliver dedicated zero-emission energy services to customers.