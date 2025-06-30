What is grey market premium (GMP)?

GMP refers to the difference between the issue price of an IPO and the price at which the shares are being traded in the grey market. A high GMP means investors are willing to pay a premium for the shares, reflecting optimism about the firm (or the listing). The GMP has emerged as among the most keenly tracked metrics for assessing IPOs, but this should not be taken as gospel truth. HDB Financial shares were changing hands for ₹1,225 and above in the grey market. However, the firm later set the upper end of the price band at ₹740—resulting in a 40% plunge in the GMP, jolting investors.