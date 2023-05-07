Grindwell Norton Q4 Earnings: PAT rise 10% YoY in Q4, net income up 20%, Board declares highest ever dividend2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:13 PM IST
A large cap firm, Grindwell Norton reported a market valuation of ₹21,003.03 Cr on Friday at closing.
A large cap firm, Grindwell Norton reported a market valuation of ₹21,003.03 Cr on Friday at closing. The leading manufacturer & exporter of abrasives & silicon carbide in India is Grindwell Norton Limited.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×