Grindwell Norton Q4 Earnings: PAT rise 10% YoY in Q4, net income up 20%, Board declares highest ever dividend

“The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 14.50/- per equity share (290%) of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2022-23, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Dividend, if approved shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (“AGM"), subject to the approval of the Members of the Company," said Grindwell Norton in a stock exchange filing.