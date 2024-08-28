GRM Overseas picks 44% stake in Swmabhan Commerce, the parent firm of Virat Kohli-backed Rage Coffee

GRM Overseas has acquired a 44 per cent stake in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Virat Kohli-backed digital-first coffee brand Rage Coffee.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Trade Now
GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in Virat Kohli-backed Rage Coffee Photo: iStock
GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in Virat Kohli-backed Rage Coffee Photo: iStock(iStock)

GRM Overseas, which deals in basmati rice exports, announced on Wednesday, August 28, that it had acquired a 44 per cent stake in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Virat Kohli-backed digital-first coffee brand Rage Coffee.

In an exchange filing on August 28, GRM Overseas said, “...we would like to inform you that the GRM Overseas has announced a strategic investment in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, acquiring a 44 per cent equity stake through primary infusion and secondary buyouts. Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd owns Rage Coffee, a rapidly growing digital-first FMCG brand that has captured a significant share of India’s booming coffee market.”

Also Read | Two battery stocks drop up to 20 per cent in 2 months. Time to buy the dip?

GRM Overseas is an Indian FMCG company with a diversified product portfolio including rice, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other food products.

Rage Coffee is a digital-first, health-focused coffee brand. It caters to both mass-market and premium segments, offering a wide range of coffee products.

According to the company's exchange filing, Rage Coffee, co-owned by Bharat Sethi, Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Rannvijay Singha, has rapidly become a favourite among new-age consumers.

Also Read | Praveg shares trade at 30% discount from its recent peak. Should you invest now?

"Known for its innovative in-house blending processes and patented packaging, the brand offers a wide range of coffee products, including instant coffee in freeze-dried, spray-dried, and agglomerated forms, as well as whole beans, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages," said the company.

"This strategic investment in Rage Coffee aligns perfectly with our vision to drive growth in digital-first, health-focused, and lifestyle brands. We see enormous potential in expanding Rage Coffee’s presence in the domestic market and leveraging synergies with our established export markets," said Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises launches ₹800 cr NCD issue with interest rates up to 9.90%

"With GRM, we have found a partner that not only understands our mission but also complements our strengths with their extensive distribution network, corporate capabilities, and deep industry expertise. Together with GRM, under the leadership of Atul Garg, we will achieve even greater heights and create lasting value for all our stakeholders," said Bharat Sethi, Founder & CEO of Rage Coffee.

GRM Overseas's share price has risen by 40 per cent over the last year. The stock hit its 52-week low of 114.15 on March 13 this year but has been rising since. It hit its 52-week high of 286.15 on August 19 this year.

The stock traded 0.48 per cent lower at 267.80 around 12:15 pm on the BSE.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGRM Overseas picks 44% stake in Swmabhan Commerce, the parent firm of Virat Kohli-backed Rage Coffee

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

148.20
12:26 PM | 28 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-1.76%)

Tata Power

429.95
12:26 PM | 28 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.46%)

Tata Steel

154.40
12:26 PM | 28 AUG 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Indian Oil Corporation

175.00
12:26 PM | 28 AUG 2024
1.7 (0.98%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

GMM Pfaudler

1,452.90
12:22 PM | 28 AUG 2024
95.9 (7.07%)

LTI Mindtree

6,133.95
12:23 PM | 28 AUG 2024
384.65 (6.69%)

CE Info Systems

2,168.95
12:22 PM | 28 AUG 2024
95.5 (4.61%)

Engineers India

224.55
12:22 PM | 28 AUG 2024
9.45 (4.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,700.00-359.00
    Chennai
    73,628.00433.00
    Delhi
    73,269.00-934.00
    Kolkata
    72,982.00-501.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue