GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in Virat Kohli-backed Rage Coffee

GRM Overseas has acquired a 44 per cent stake in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Virat Kohli-backed digital-first coffee brand Rage Coffee.

GRM Overseas, which deals in basmati rice exports, announced on Wednesday, August 28, that it had acquired a 44 per cent stake in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Virat Kohli-backed digital-first coffee brand Rage Coffee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exchange filing on August 28, GRM Overseas said, "...we would like to inform you that the GRM Overseas has announced a strategic investment in Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, acquiring a 44 per cent equity stake through primary infusion and secondary buyouts. Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd owns Rage Coffee, a rapidly growing digital-first FMCG brand that has captured a significant share of India’s booming coffee market."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply GRM Overseas is an Indian FMCG company with a diversified product portfolio including rice, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other food products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rage Coffee is a digital-first, health-focused coffee brand. It caters to both mass-market and premium segments, offering a wide range of coffee products.

According to the company's exchange filing, Rage Coffee, co-owned by Bharat Sethi, Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Rannvijay Singha, has rapidly become a favourite among new-age consumers.

"Known for its innovative in-house blending processes and patented packaging, the brand offers a wide range of coffee products, including instant coffee in freeze-dried, spray-dried, and agglomerated forms, as well as whole beans, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages," said the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This strategic investment in Rage Coffee aligns perfectly with our vision to drive growth in digital-first, health-focused, and lifestyle brands. We see enormous potential in expanding Rage Coffee’s presence in the domestic market and leveraging synergies with our established export markets," said Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas.

"With GRM, we have found a partner that not only understands our mission but also complements our strengths with their extensive distribution network, corporate capabilities, and deep industry expertise. Together with GRM, under the leadership of Atul Garg, we will achieve even greater heights and create lasting value for all our stakeholders," said Bharat Sethi, Founder & CEO of Rage Coffee. (More to come)

Read all market-related news here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.