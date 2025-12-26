GRM Overseas board allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. New paid-up capital, other details

GRM Overseas announced, on Friday, December 26, that the company has successfully allotted 12,27,04,000 fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means that the shareholders were allotted two extra shares for every share they hold, raising their total holding to three shares.

Bonus shares are additional shares that a company issues to its existing shareholders at no cost, based on the number of shares they already hold. Rather than paying out surplus profits as dividends, the company retains those earnings and rewards shareholders by allotting extra shares.

“2 (Two) new fully paid up Equity Share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share having face value of Rs. 2/- each, whose names appeared in the Register of Members as on December 24, 2025, being the record date fixed pursuant to the Board’s approval and intimated to the stock exchanges vide our communication dated December 18, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that after the allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to ₹36,81,12,000 divided into 18,40,56,000 equity shares of ₹2 each.

The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares in all respects.

“The allotment of Equity shares, pursuant to the Bonus Issue, is made only in dematerialized form. In the case of eligible members holding Equity Shares in Physical Form, the Bonus Equity Shares will be credited to the separate demat suspense account namely “GRM OVERSEAS LIMITED - UNCLAIMED SECURITIES SUSPENSE ACCOUNT” in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and only upon submission of requisite documents, such Bonus Shares will be credited to their respective demat account,” the company said in the filing.

GRM Overseas Q2 results 2025 GRM Overseas had released its second-quarter results almost a month ago, posting double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings.

In Q2 FY26, the small-cap company reported total revenue of ₹372.1 crore, up 16.2% from ₹320.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported primarily by a strong 72% year-on-year surge in exports.

Profit after tax also saw a significant jump, rising 60.5% YoY to ₹14.8 crore, compared with ₹9.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

GRM Overseas share price trend GRM Overseas share price was trading marginally higher in Friday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹166.50 in the early morning session on December 26, as compared to ₹165.65 apiece on Wednesday.

GRM Overseas shares have risen 38% in six months and has in fact, given multibagger returns of 149% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

GRM Overseas shares are listed on both exchanges, BSE and NSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹185.55 on December 24 and touched a 52-week low of ₹58.59 on January 13 this year.

