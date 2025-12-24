GRM Overseas declares record date for 2:1 bonus shares. Check details

Bonus shares 2025: GRM Overseas shares are all set to trade ex-bonus under a 2:1 bonus issue, with the record date fixed as Wednesday, December 24. This means that shareholders will receive two additional shares for every one share they own after the end of the session on the record date, thereby increasing their total holding to three shares.

On Wednesday, the GRM Overseas share price was trading 1.36% lower at ₹166.20 apiece. The stock opened at ₹178.80 in the early morning session on December 24.

At market open, the share price automatically adjusted to reflect the bonus issue. On certain trading platforms, this may show up as a sharp drop in the stock price, but there is no cause for concern. The fall is purely notional, as the increase in the number of shares will proportionately compensate for the price adjustment, keeping the overall value of the investment unchanged.

GRM Overseas bonus shares details The GRM Overseas board recently approved and recommended raising the company’s authorised share capital from ₹20 crore—comprising 10 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each—to ₹45 crore, divided into 22.5 crore equity shares of ₹2 each. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares in all respects.

In line with the SEBI circular dated September 16, 2024, the company has announced that Friday, December 26, 2025, will be considered the deemed date of allotment for the bonus shares. Eligible shareholders can expect the additional shares to be credited to their demat accounts from this date, subject to normal processing timelines.

Bonus shares are extra shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders free of charge, in proportion to their current ownership. Instead of distributing excess profits as dividends, the company reinvests those earnings and rewards shareholders by issuing additional shares.

GRM Overseas Q2 results 2025 The company had announced its second-quarter results nearly a month ago, reporting double-digit growth in both revenue and profit.

For Q2 FY26, the small-cap firm recorded total revenue of ₹372.1 crore, marking a 16.2% increase from ₹320.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven largely by a robust 72% year-on-year rise in exports.

Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) jumped sharply by 60.5% YoY to ₹14.8 crore, compared with ₹9.2 crore in the same period a year earlier.