Promoter raises stake in THIS small-cap FMCG firm, stock jumps 15% in five days: Do you own?

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Mar 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Smallcap FMCG GRM Overseas reported a higher acquisition stake by its promoter

GRM Overseas share price: Shares of GRM Overseas Ltd jumped eight per cent on Friday, March 7, extending the winning streak for five straight days on strong buying interest, despite high volatility reigning the Indian stock market. The smallcap fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company announced in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's promoters raised their stake with the acquisition of higher equity shares.

“Please find enclosed herewith the requisite disclosures in the prescribed format regarding acquisition of 42,000 equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 by one of the promoter of the company Atul Garg of GRM Overseas Ltd on Wednesday, March 05, 2025,” said GRM Overseas in its stock exchange filing.

More to come  

 

First Published:7 Mar 2025, 05:51 PM IST
