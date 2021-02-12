Grofers weighs indirect US listing

Grofers , one of India’s top online grocers, is in talks for an indirect listing in the US by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, three people familiar with the development said.

SPACs or so-called blank-check companies are investment vehicles that raise money by listing on a stock exchange. Such companies use the proceeds of the initial public offering solely to acquire or merge with private firms who want to skirt the costly and lengthy process of an IPO in the US.

“An adviser has been appointed, and the talks have passed the early stage. However, it’s far from reaching a final decision. If Grofers merges with a SPAC entity already listed in the US, it gets fresh liquidity," one of the three people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Bloomberg first reported Grofers’ US listing plans on Thursday evening.

“We don’t comment on market speculation," a Grofers spokesperson said in response to a query.

Grofers had previously said it was eyeing a public listing later this year.

SPACs have become increasingly popular in the US as an investment vehicle and have become one of the favourite routes for private companies to go public. Hundreds of SPACs, having raised billions of dollars in cash, are now seeking to acquire companies.

“About $70 billion has been raised by SPACs, and that would likely result in M&A activity of at least five times that amount. Several Indian firms are exploring this route for listing on US exchanges," a Mumbai-based investment banker said, asking not to be named.

Net loss at Japan’s SoftBank-backed Grofers swelled 42% to ₹637.4 crore in 2019-20 from ₹448 crore the previous year, even as its revenue more than doubled to ₹176.7 crore. (In 2018-19, Grofers recorded a revenue of ₹83.6 crore.)

Grofers, which was earlier looking to turn profitable by 2020, now aims to achieve it in 2021.

“Given the profitability and other financial metrics to list in India, a domestic listing would not be easy for Grofers. That said, it is not easy for an Indian firm to list through the SPAC route due to many tax compliances," the second person said.

Meanwhile, Grofers has already been through unsuccessful acquisition and funding talks with online food delivery firm Zomato and e-commerce firm Paytm Mall.

Last April, Zomato and Grofers held early stage talks for a potential merger as the food tech firm was plotting an entry into India’s fast-growing e-grocery market. The talks, however, failed because of the pandemic and reluctance on the part of Grofers to be acquired by Zomato.

Grofers denied the acquisition talks at the time.

In May, Paytm Mall was also in talks with Grofers and MilkBasket for a strategic investment as it looked to double down on the e-grocery market that exploded during the pandemic. “Grofers has been in the market to raise funds for a long time, without any success. It has held talks with some players for a potential investment. However, even those have not worked. It is now under pressure from investors, which are reluctant to put any follow-on investments, and the Tata-BigBasket deal is not helping its cause in any way. It has to give an exit," the third person said.

Grofers has been significantly focusing on its private label business over the past few years, which currently forms almost 42% of its revenue. In a recent interview, Grofers co-founder and chief executive Albinder Dhindsa announced plans to invest $15 million in the private label business as it looks to make supply chain-related acquisitions before its proposed IPO.

The company is also looking to extend its private-label business into newer segments such as hygiene and personal care.

Grofers had 12,000 store partners at the end of 2020, a sharp rise from 7,000 prior to the covid outbreak. Local store partners help Grofers in delivering goods.

Tarush Bhalla contributed to the story.

