Grofers weighs indirect US listing

In May, Paytm Mall was also in talks with Grofers and MilkBasket for a strategic investment as it looked to double down on the e-grocery market that exploded during the pandemic. “Grofers has been in the market to raise funds for a long time, without any success. It has held talks with some players for a potential investment. However, even those have not worked. It is now under pressure from investors, which are reluctant to put any follow-on investments, and the Tata-BigBasket deal is not helping its cause in any way. It has to give an exit," the third person said.

