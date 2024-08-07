Groww goes down: Trading platform user complain about glitch

Shivangini
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Users of the popular investment platform Groww are experiencing significant disruptions in service, with many reporting difficulties in placing orders and accessing their demat account balances. The widespread outage has led to frustration among investors, particularly those attempting to execute time-sensitive trades.

Groww has acknowledged the technical issues on their official social media channels. In a statement, the company said: "Hello, We're experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve it quickly. We truly apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience."

The platform's users have taken to social media to voice their concerns. One user on the platform X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "@_groww unable to use my Demat Balance, what's wrong?"

