Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Groww goes down: Trading platform user complain about glitch

Groww goes down: Trading platform user complain about glitch

Shivangini

  Groww has acknowledged the technical issues on their official social media channels. In a statement, the company said: 'Hello, We're experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve it quickly. We truly apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.'

Mint Image

Users of the popular investment platform Groww are experiencing significant disruptions in service, with many reporting difficulties in placing orders and accessing their demat account balances. The widespread outage has led to frustration among investors, particularly those attempting to execute time-sensitive trades.

Groww has acknowledged the technical issues on their official social media channels. In a statement, the company said: "Hello, We're experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve it quickly. We truly apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience."

The platform's users have taken to social media to voice their concerns. One user on the platform X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "@_groww unable to use my Demat Balance, what's wrong?"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
