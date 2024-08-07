Groww goes down: Trading platform user complain about glitch

Users of the popular investment platform Groww are experiencing significant disruptions in service, with many reporting difficulties in placing orders and accessing their demat account balances. The widespread outage has led to frustration among investors, particularly those attempting to execute time-sensitive trades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Groww has acknowledged the technical issues on their official social media channels. In a statement, the company said: "Hello, We're experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve it quickly. We truly apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience."