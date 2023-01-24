Growth, expansion aid Syngene in Q33 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The revenues from operations at ₹786 cr grew 23% y-o-y during Q3 taking the 9 months growth to 19% y-o-y
The strong quarterly performance by Syngene International set the tone for the company achieving its annual guidance of high teen growth during FY24. The revenues from operations at ₹786 crore grew 23% year-on-year during the third quarter taking the nine months revenues growth to 19% year-on-year.
