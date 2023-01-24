Growth, expansion aid Syngene in Q3

Analysts at Yes Securities said that the margin at 31% were in line with expectation and better than Q2 on back of revenue traction sequentially. The Net profit rose 5% and included forex loss of Rs15.6 Crore which, analysts attributed to the higher than hedged rate of revenue booking leading to corresponding hedge loss versus spot rate. The Revenue for the quarter was hedged at Rs79 rupees to the dollar while average realized rate was upward of 81 rupees per dollar in the third quarter. Thus the dollar strengthening that helped drive revenues however commensurate benefits could not accrue on the profits as because company booked hedge losses.