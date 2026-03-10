Three stocks with strong moats and pricing power to add to your watchlist

Looking for companies with strong moats and pricing power is crucial because these businesses can protect profits and grow consistently over long periods.
A moat refers to a durable competitive advantage—such as strong brands, high switching costs, or dominant distribution—that keeps competitors from easily taking market share.
Companies with moats can maintain high margins and steady returns on capital, even during economic downturns.
Here are three stocks with strong moats and pricing power. This editorial is not a stock recommendation.
#1 Titan Company (Consumer/Jewellery)
Titan Company is one of India’s leading consumer brands, known primarily for watches, jewellery, and eyewear. Titan, a Tata Group company, has successfully transformed the unorganised jewellery market in India into a branded, trust-based business.
- The Moat: Its jewellery brand, Tanishq, commands immense trust in a sector historically plagued by purity concerns. This ‘trust moat’ allows Titan to charge a premium over local jewellers.
- Pricing Power: As the market leader in the organized segment, Titan manages higher making charges and premium positioning. Its ability to maintain margins even during gold price volatility is a testament to its brand pull.
With the ongoing shift from unorganised to organised retail and a premiumisation trend in India, Titan benefit from its scale and the loyalty of its middle-to-high-income customer base.
Financial Highlights
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Net Sales ( ₹m)
|405,750
|510,840
|604,560
|Operating Profit ( ₹m)
|51,870
|58,250
|61,800
|Operating Margin %
|12.8
|11.4
|10.2
|Net Profit ( ₹m)
|32,740
|34,960
|33,370
Source: Equitymaster
The company reported revenues of ₹25,416 crore for Q3 FY26 vs ₹17,740 crore a year ago. The net profit was at ₹1,684 crore vs ₹1,047 crore.
The company recently completed 67% stake acquisition of Damas. The same will be reflected in the Q4 results of Titan.
Given the sharp rise in gold, the company is keeping jewellery accessible. According to the management, the company had 14-carat jewellery in both CaratLane and Mia, but now they have also introduced it in Tanishq and also up to 9 carats in CaratLane and Mia.
Titan’s wide retail network, trusted brand image, and expanding presence in smaller cities support long-term growth. However, investors should carefully assess entry price despite fundamentals and long-term prospects.
#2 Computer Age Management Services (Financial Services)
Computer Age Management Services is one of India’s leading financial infrastructure and service providers for the mutual fund industry.
The company acts as a Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA), managing critical back-office operations for asset management companies such as investor recordkeeping, transaction processing, KYC services, and customer support.
- The Moat: It holds a dominant 70% market share of the Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) in the Indian mutual fund industry. The switching costs for an Asset Management Company (AMC) to move to a different service provider are high due to the complex integration of data and regulatory compliance.
- Pricing Power: CAMS benefits from a volume-led pricing power. As more Indians move toward systematic investment plans (SIPs) and financialisation of savings, CAMS earns a fee on the assets managed. Its asset-light model ensures that incremental revenue flows directly to the bottom line.
Financial Highlights
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Net Sales ( ₹m)
|9,718
|11,365
|14,225
|Operating Profit ( ₹m)
|4,480
|5,455
|7,049
|Operating Margin %
|46.1
|48.0
|49.6
|Net Profit ( ₹m)
|2,846
|3,510
|4,647
Source: Equitymaster
The company reported revenues of ₹390 crore for Q3 FY26 against ₹369.7 crore a year ago. The net profit of CAMS stood at ₹124.7 crore versus ₹124.1 crore.
Beyond mutual funds, CAMS has expanded into insurance repository services, account aggregation, and alternative investment fund administration, strengthening its fintech platform.
With high entry barriers, sticky clients, and scalable digital infrastructure, CAMS has strong margins and stable cash flows, making it an important player in India’s financial services ecosystem.
#3 Pidilite Industries (Chemicals/Adhesives)
Pidilite is often cited as the ultimate moat stock in India due to its overwhelming dominance in the consumer adhesives segment.
- The Moat: The company holds approximately 70% market share in the organized adhesives market. Its brand, Fevicol, has become synonymous with the category itself, creating a massive psychological barrier for competitors.
- Pricing Power: Adhesives represent a very small fraction of the total cost of a furniture or construction project, but are critical to its success. So, consumers are rarely price-sensitive. Pidilite has a history of raising prices to offset raw material costs without losing volume.
Financial Highlights
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Net Sales ( ₹m)
|117,991
|123,830
|131,403
|Operating Profit ( ₹m)
|20,340
|28,469
|32,597
|Net Profit ( ₹m)
|12,889
|17,474
|20,962
|Net Profit Margin %
|10.9
|14.1
|16.0
Source: Equitymaster
The company reported revenue of ₹3,709 crore for Q3 FY26 versus ₹3,368.9 crore a year ago. The net profit of Pidilite Industries stood at ₹624.1 crore against ₹557.5 crore.
In January 2026, the company announced a ₹300 crore investment to set up a new manufacturing plant in Punjab to better serve North Indian markets.
The company has also entered the decorative paints segment to leverage its existing distribution network of hardware and paint stores.
Conclusion
Investing in companies with strong moats and pricing power is a classic cornerstone of quality-oriented strategies because these attributes create a structural defence against competition.
A wide moat—whether derived from high switching costs, network effects, or proprietary technology—allows a firm to maintain high returns on capital over long horizons.
When paired with pricing power, these businesses can pass rising input costs to consumers without losing volume, making them resilient hedges against inflation.
However, the primary risk involves the valuation premium typically attached to such all-weather stocks. If you overpay for quality, your future returns may be mathematically capped despite the company’s operational excellence.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here.