Growth stocks to make a comeback in the second half of CY23: Milind Muchhala of Julius Baer India7 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Muchhala believes there may be some minor corrections in the near term, but one should look at these corrections as opportunities to add to equity exposure.
Milind Muchhala, Executive Director at Julius Baer India believes growth stocks may make a comeback in the second half of the year with a cooling-off of the interest rates and recovery of economic momentum. In an interview with Mint, Muchhala said one can also selectively start looking at IT and healthcare in a phased manner from an investment perspective.
