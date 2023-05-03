Milind Muchhala , Executive Director at Julius Baer India believes growth stocks may make a comeback in the second half of the year with a cooling-off of the interest rates and recovery of economic momentum. In an interview with Mint, Muchhala said one can also selectively start looking at IT and healthcare in a phased manner from an investment perspective.

Edited excerpts:

What's your overall view on the market for the short and medium term (up to 6 months)? Are we done with the consolidation?

The Indian equity markets have seen a decent pullback from the extreme pessimism witnessed towards the mid of last month.

While the overall medium-term outlook remains constructive, the markets seem to be running into a couple of headwinds in the near term, which can invite some profit booking and the markets getting into a consolidation mode.

The key monitorable include the upcoming Fed policy and the accompanying commentary (whether the Fed pivots), the economic environment in the US, the progress of the global markets post the recent rally, further estimates on monsoon (whether there is any adverse impact of El Nino) and the Q4FY23 earnings season along with the post-results corporate commentary, especially related to the demand environment and the margin trajectory.

On the positive side, with the markets consolidating for the past 18 months, the valuations have turned more reasonable, moving closer to their historical averages.

In fact, the performance of the headline index, to some extent, is masking the sharper cuts that we have seen in the broader markets.

Also, with expectations of the peaking of the rate cycle, there could be increasing rhetoric/expectations of easing of the rates in the coming quarters, which could again trigger a risk-on environment.

India, with its relatively superior economic and corporate earnings growth, would remain an attractive destination for global flows.

Hence, while we do see a possibility of some minor corrections in the near term, we would look at these interim corrections as opportunities to add to equity exposure from an investment perspective.

India's growth outlook has been revised downwards by top agencies. What are some of the key challenges that can derail economic recovery?

While India’s expected economic growth has been marginally revised downward recently, it is still a significantly superior one relatively in the global context; India remains an oasis of hope in the growth-starved world.

Some of the key factors supporting growth include the revival of the capex/investment cycle, improvement in rural demand, the government’s increasing focus on domestic manufacturing, etc.

Hence, economic recovery can get constrained in case of disruptions in some of these factors.

The key challenges in the past couple of years for the world have been in the form of high inflation due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical scenario (Russia-Ukraine conflict), and monetary tightening by the global central banks to rein in inflation which has weighed on economic growth globally; hence, re-visit of any of these would weigh on the domestic economic recovery.

Apart from these, a couple of more challenges specific to India are in the form of soft rural demand, weak corporate capex cycle and any possible adverse development related to monsoon (El Nino effect).

Lastly, as we head into the general elections next year, any significantly adverse outcome could also pose a risk to economic recovery.

Is the worst behind for the IT pack? Or, do you expect Q1FY23 to be worse than Q4FY23?

We are seeing mixed trends emerging for the IT sector in the Q4FY23 earnings season.

While the IT bell weathers have reported a small miss in their numbers vs expectations, a few midcap IT companies have done reasonably well.

The markets had already toned down their growth expectations for the sector amid increasing economic uncertainties; the recent turmoil in the global banking industry has added to the woes.

Rather than the current quarter's performance, the markets were closely watching the commentaries from the companies related to the overall demand outlook and deal flows.

While the IT companies have indicated that the demand environment is cautious in the near term, especially in the US, which has induced caution/ delayed decision-making and deferment of discretionary spending by various industries, however, there have not been large-scale project cancellations or budget cuts.

The companies continue to witness healthy deal wins/pipelines, especially in cost optimisation and vendor consolidation.

Moreover, the companies have margin levers in the form of improving wallet share from customers, higher utilisation, and better pyramiding.

However, the outlook in the near term remains a bit cautious, with the growth trajectory expected to soften further over the next couple of quarters before it starts improving as we progress ahead.

What would you prefer at this juncture- defensive stocks or cyclical ones? Please explain your views.

We have been positive on domestic cyclical for some time now, and the view largely remains. 2023 could possibly be a year of two halves, with a slightly uncertain first half amidst several challenges, and a better second half as the risk-on environment starts setting in with the easing of policy stance by the central banks.

Hence, in the near term, the outperformance of value versus growth is likely to continue, a trend seen in a large part of the calendar year 2022 (CY22).

However, growth is likely to make a comeback in the second half of the year with a cooling-off of the interest rates and a recovery of economic momentum.

At the current juncture, we would tactically suggest having a slightly defensive stance for the near term.

However, one should also be on the lookout for opportunities to build positions in the cyclical stocks, as we expect these to do well over the next couple of years, benefiting from the overall economic momentum and revival of the investment cycle.

What sectors are you positive about? What sectors should one avoid?

BFSI has been our top preferred sector and we continue to maintain a positive stance, albeit in small intermittent bouts of profit booking.

The sector is a quasi-play on India’s economic recovery, and the credit growth is expected to remain supported by the recovery in the capex cycle and focus on domestic manufacturing.

Also, the balance sheet for a lot of banks/NBFCs is one of the best in the past several years, which should help them to renew their focus on growth.

Industrials and infra (including cement) is the other segment that we like, benefiting from the revival of the capex (capital expenditure) and real estate cycle, and continuing infra spends by the government.

We are also positively biased towards domestic consumption (including auto) with steady urban demand, expected recovery in rural demand and structural drivers such as favourable demographics, improving income levels and increasing aspirations.

Lastly, as a contra play, post the recent underperformance, one can also selectively start looking at IT and healthcare in a phased manner from an investment perspective. There are no particular sectors where we are significantly negative.

However, we would be slightly cautious on companies (such as consumer staples, chemicals, etc.) where the valuations might not be in sync with their expected growth trajectory.

Also, some sectors such as metals and energy would be more of tactical bets for us.

RBI took a pause in April and is expected to maintain it in June too. When do you expect the Fed to take a pause?

The RBI took a surprise pause in the recent policy meeting amid some softening of the domestic economic environment, increasing global uncertainties and expectations of easing of the inflationary pressures going ahead.

However, it also indicated that it would closely monitor the evolving situation, both domestically and globally, and would respond with appropriate action should the situation so warrant.

Hence, the future action from the RBI could be influenced by the policy action and commentary by the US Fed in their upcoming policy.

Our global desk expects one final rate hike from Fed, post which it can go for a longish pause.

There are several factors at play that could prompt the Fed to soften its stance – weakening economic growth, easing inflationary pressures, emerging stress in the banking system, and some uptick in unemployment numbers (although not to the level of the Fed’s liking).

Some sections of the market have also started expecting the Fed to cut rates as early as July, although we would seriously doubt that.

Our global desk does not expect any rate cuts to happen in this calendar year, although it remains hopeful of some cuts in the early part of the next year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the expert. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

