Growth vs value stocks: Best investment strategy for 2025?
SummaryValue and growth investing represent two distinct mindsets—one seeks bargains, the other chases momentum. Choosing the right strategy isn’t about trends, but about temperament. Your long-term success depends on knowing which lens fits you best.
Anyone serious about stock investing has likely heard of value investing and growth investing. These are two of the most widely adopted investment strategies, embraced by investors across experience levels and geographies.
