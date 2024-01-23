Groww app faces technical snag as users complain; brokerage says ‘issue resolved’ 1 min read Join us Nishant Kumar Several users took to the social media platform to complain that the Groww app was not allowing them to log in. Premium On Tuesday morning, users of the Groww app raised complaints about encountering technical issues on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). (Agencies) Read Full Story On Tuesday morning, users of the Groww app raised complaints about encountering technical issues on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Several users took to the social media platform to complain that the app was not allowing them to log in. One user Anurag Sharma wrote : “I think @_groww servers are down. Not able to login. Anyone else facing this issue?" Another user Amar Singh wrote, “#groww app not working. Not able to login - its showing SOMETHING WENT WRONG. Is this the case with everyone? Please help." Mayank Lakhera wrote, “Absolutely pathetic service by @_groww. Unable to process my sell order. Trying since 10 AM. Every time I place my order, it gets rejected." While some users were not able to log in, some of them complained that they were not able to see the balance and not able to execute the orders. "Groww balance not showing and order not executing @_grow," one user Prajapati Sushil wrote on X. Meanwhile, Groww said the issue was resolved and the app was working fine. "Pleased to inform you that we have successfully resolved the issue. If you have any further questions or concerns, feel free to reach out. Thank you for choosing us," Groww wrote on X, responding to a user.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock traded higher amid mixed global cues. At 11 am, the Sensex was down 38.64 points, or 0.05%, at 71,385.01, and Nifty was down 35.60 points, or 0.17%, at 21,536.20. Broader indices and sectoral indices like Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, among others were in the red too, while Pharma and Auto were gainers.

