Groww, BSE to Angel One: Over 10 capital market stocks jump up to 43% in April amid market revival

Groww, Angel One, BSE, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were among the capital market stocks that witnessed strong buying momentum throughout April, posting solid double-digit gains amid a revival in broader market sentiment.
After four months of severe beating, the headline indices staged a strong recovery during the month, as easing tensions in West Asia and a slowdown in FPI selling provided a much-needed boost to Asia’s third-largest economy. This, in turn, lifted demand for brokerage, exchange, and asset management counters, helping them emerge among the top performers.
Higher trading volumes, increased investor participation, and stronger inflows supported revenue visibility for brokerages, exchanges, and asset managers. Adding to the positive sentiment, a few companies also released their March quarter earnings, beating Street estimates and further aiding the rally.
Beyond the results, sentiment also improved after the RBI gave a three-month extension for implementing the capital market exposure norms, which were earlier scheduled to come into effect on April 1.
In line with the key benchmark indices, capital market stocks, too, had closed four straight months lower through March. In February, they faced severe volatility after the Union Budget increased the securities transaction tax (STT) on the equity derivatives segment in an effort to curb speculative trading.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of trading platform Groww, emerged as the top performer in the pack, delivering a 43% return during April. A major part of the rally was triggered after the company posted a strong set of Q4 numbers, as Middle East war-driven market volatility boosted trading activity in derivatives and commodities.
Angel One’s Q4 net profit also surged 83%, driven by stronger client trading activity and higher order volumes. The upbeat performance propelled the stock to a 36% monthly gain, marking its biggest monthly jump since October 2023.
Both listed exchange stocks — BSE and MCX — closed the month with solid gains of 35.7% and 24.4%, respectively.
Better-than-expected March quarter performance also drove a 26% surge in Nippon Life India Asset Management, with the rally pushing the stock to a fresh record high of ₹1,065 apiece.
Likewise, HDFC AMC, Anand Rathi Wealth, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Nuvama Wealth Management moved up between 14% and 22.4%.
Other capital market-linked stocks, such as Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Computer Age Management Services and Central Depository Services, also surged 26.5%, 18% and 13.6%, respectively.
Tracking the gains in individual counters, the Nifty Capital Market index climbed 23.20% in April, outperforming the Nifty 50 by a wide margin, as the benchmark index rose 7.4% during the same period.
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