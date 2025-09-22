Groww IPO: Most users, less income than Zerodha—Can scale justify its valuation?
Madhvendra 7 min read 22 Sept 2025, 01:07 pm IST
Summary
Groww races to IPO with scale and profits but faces low Arpu, heavy broking dependence, and rich valuations—can it ride India’s investing wave or stumble in a slowing cycle?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian startup IPO story has always swung between euphoria and disappointment. Zomato's blockbuster listing in 2021 set off a wave of tech initial public offerings (IPOs), though many of them crashed before recovering.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story