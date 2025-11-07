Groww IPO: Issue subscribed 17.6 times on Day 3; strong demand from QIBs and NIIs, GMP signals decent listing

Groww IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking firm Groww, received a healthy response from investors during its bidding period, with the issue being subscribed over 17 times by the end of Day 3. Strong demand came particularly from institutional investors.

The Groww IPO, which ran from November 4 to November 7, received bids for 641 crore shares against the 36 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 17.60 times.

Qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest, with their portion subscribed 22 times as they placed bids for 438 crore shares compared with the allotted 19.89 crore shares. The NII segment reflected similar enthusiasm, with its portion booked 14 times. The retail quota was subscribed 9.43 times, as per the exchange data.

Groww IPO details The Groww IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of ₹5,572 crore, totaling ₹6,632 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for performance marketing ( ₹400 crore), technology and inorganic growth ( ₹300 crore), NBFC capital infusion ( ₹200 crore), and working capital requirements ( ₹160 crore).

The allotment for the Groww IPO is expected to be finalized on November 10, 2025. Groww IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as November 12, 2025.

The Groww IPO price band was set between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, with a face value of ₹2. The minimum retail investor application for Groww IPO was set for 150 shares, consisting of one lot, which, when multiplied by the upper price band, brings the investment amount to ₹15,000.

Groww IPO grey market premium According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO stands at ₹5 per share as of today, indicating that the Groww IPO shares are likely to list slightly higher than the issue price.

Considering the GMP and the Groww IPO’s upper band issue price of ₹100, the Groww IPO is expected to debut on the exchange at around ₹105, representing a 5% premium.

The grey market premium reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, analysts caution that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

About Groww Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the number of active users on the NSE had surged to 47.89 million, representing a ninefold increase since 2016.

Furthermore, Groww became the first investment app in India to surpass 100 million cumulative downloads as of June 30, 2025. The number of active users on Groww's platform grew at a CAGR of 52.7% from the beginning of fiscal 2023 through the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Groww has been a leading player in India’s retail investing space and, according to Google Trends, recorded the highest search interest in the country among the top 10 brokers (by NSE active clients, as per NSE data) during Fiscal 2025.

In the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, and in Fiscals 2025, 2024, and 2023, 83.2%, 82.9%, 83.6%, 81.1%, and 81.0% of its new customers, respectively, were acquired organically.

The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings such as MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management (‘W’), LAS, and bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU.

